Cissy Houston Want’s Lifetime Biopic Ended, And For Whitney Houston To Just “Rest”

Cissy Houston has finally broken her silence about the upcoming Biopic of her daughter, and is very upset.

According to The Urban Daily, momma Houston shared her thoughts via Entertainment Tonight and called into question the motives behind the people connected to the film.

Houston doesn’t understand why anyone would want to do a story on her daughter, and they know nothing about her. Houston believes that Angela Bassett’s work as a director of the film will spread more lies about her relationship with ex-husband, Bobby Brown.

“Lifetime has chosen to go ahead with the movie about Whitney in spite of my family’s objections. No one connected with this movie knew Whitney or anything about her relationship with Bobby. In the two years since Whitney’s death, many people have stepped forward to speak about their close relationship with her. I find it difficult to believe people who knew and supposedly loved her would participate in a movie about her done by folks who didn’t know her. We are exhausted by the continuing misinformation and comments offered by people who did not know her. Please please let her rest.” Most fans of the Houston’s have sided with the family, but we want to know what you think on this one. Will you watch the Biopic of the late singer?

Also On 105.3 RnB: