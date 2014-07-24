Robin Thicke Calls A Quits On His Marriage?

Looks like the love is gone for this couple. According to TMZ, Robin Thicke is telling people on his team that his marriage to Paula Patton has collapsed.

He has even listed his L.A. home that the two once shared on Monday. Paula has not lived their since the announcement of their separation in February.

Sources connected to the Thicke team revealed that an attorney is already working on a financial settlement, separating assets.

Another source shares that neither side has hired a divorce lawyer.

Thicke claims that he is the one that will not file for divorce, that it will have to be Paula. But TMZ claims that the begging and pleading is finally over.

Also On 105.3 RnB: