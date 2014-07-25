So you probably heard that ex-Destiny’s Child member, Farrah Franklin was arrested. Reports say it was for disorderly conduct, but this isn’t the first time Farrah’s been in trouble with the law. Some say her life just hasn’t been the same since her departure from the group.

Follow @RickeySmiley

Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear if Beyonce should be the one to help her, you know since it was reported her father was the one who let Farrah go from the group!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: 7 Lessons From Beyonce Every Destiny’s Child Member Should Learn [ORIGINAL]

RELATED: Former Destiny’s Child Member Arrested

RELATED: 9 Singers Kicked Out Of Our Favorite Girl Groups

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Will Beyonce Help Farrah Franklin With Her Legal Issues? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com