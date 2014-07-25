Michelle Williams Explains The Origins Of Twerking [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.25.14
Originally published on December 1st, 2013

Who would’ve thought Michelle Williams would be the one to know exactly where twerking originated. Watch the latest edition of “Dish Nation” to see her explain the origins of twerking and how Americans changed it into something completely different!

Catch more of Dish Nation here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

