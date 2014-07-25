Originally published on December 1st, 2013

Who would’ve thought Michelle Williams would be the one to know exactly where twerking originated. Watch the latest edition of “Dish Nation” to see her explain the origins of twerking and how Americans changed it into something completely different!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Catch more of Dish Nation here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Destiny’s Child Reunites To “Say Yes” [MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Does Michelle Williams Sing Better Than Beyonce & Kelly Rowland? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Michelle Williams Speaks After Super Bowl Performance

RELATED: Michelle Williams Goes Techno With “Love Gun”

[ione_newsletter_signup]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Michelle Williams Explains The Origins Of Twerking [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com