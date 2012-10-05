INTERLUDES: Allen Stone Performs “Contact High” Live

HelloBeautiful INTERLUDES is an intimate live performance series that features the best vocal talent in the R&B industry.

Blue-eyed soul singer, Allen Stone is an unexpected delight. His soulful voice reminds you of D’Angelo, but with a fresh twist. It’s not a shocker to hear a white dude belt out notes that sound…for lack of a better word, black. We’ve got fellow singers like Robin Thicke, Justin Timberlake (oh please come back to music!) and newbie by way of “X-Factor,” Chris Rene to compare him to, except–Allen’s in a lane all his own.

With a head full of wild blonde curls, a soul-warming smile and thick, almost nerdy (if he didn’t look so hip) glasses, Allen Stone allows his gospel-singing upbringing to navigate his acoustic soul sound. So it’s fair to say his backwoods appearance doesn’t match his funky, soulful voice.

Stone came to the HelloBeautiful offices to sing his song that comments on the effects of technology on relationships, “Contact High.” So he’s insightful and extremely talented! Do yourself a favor and get Allen Stone’s self-titled debut album asap. He has definitely become one of our favorite crooners and once you watch his live performance below, he will be one of yours too!

Danielle Young, Lifestyle Editor Posted October 5, 2012

