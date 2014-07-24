Chrisette Michele Reveals Which R&B Diva She Doesn’t Like [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Grammy-award winning singer, Chrisette Michele joined “R&B Divas: LA” this season and she says drama is on the rise. She talks to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about the show, and her experience stepping away from music to do reality TV.

Chrisette has a very calm demeanor about herself, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have her own share of drama on the show. Listen to the audio to find out who Chrisette doesn’t like on the show, and what kind of fights to expect this season in this exclusive interview!

