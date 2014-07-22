As if Jay Z and Beyonce needed anything else to put a strain on their marriage, this happens. Headkrack reports something from Jay Z’s past might surface that could end his marriage and his friendship with Nas. Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear what he did years ago that he wish he hadn’t!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: How Jay Z & Beyonce Reinvented Marriage Counseling [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Pastor Kerney Prays For Beyonce & Jay Z Marriage [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: What Jay Z & Beyonce Are Doing To Save Their Marriage [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

How Jay Z’s Past Could End His Marriage [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com