Key Carolina Panthers Dates

Are you ready for some football? We are! FanFest is early this year, and we’ll be ready for it. Will you be there? Be sure to tag us on FB from your FanFest photos.

Thursday, July 24 Players report to Charlotte

Friday, July 25 Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 26 Players report to Wofford College

Back to Football Party, 4:30; Practice, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 8 Buffalo at Carolina (preseason), 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 12 Break Camp

Sunday, August 17 Kansas City at Carolina (preseason), 8 p.m.

Tuesday, August 26 Roster cut down to 75 players

Saturday, August 30 Roster cut down to 53 players

Sunday, September 7 Carolina at Tampa Bay (regular season), 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, September 14 Detroit at Carolina (regular season), 1 p.m.