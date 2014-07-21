Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are warning their wedding guests — NO CAMERAS, NO PHONES … which could be a huge problem, since their guests are ADDICTED to social media!

The famous couple has just sent out their wedding invitations (made of wood btw) … inviting close friends and family members to “Put on your dancing shoes and join us for a THROW DOWN.”

It’s all set to go down at a mystery location in Miami on August 30th.

Guests have been instructed to meet up at a famous hotel — where they will be transported to the wedding site.

But the most important part of the invitation is the note which directs the guests to leave their phones and cameras at home “for the comfort of our guests and to protect our privacy.”

