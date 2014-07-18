Is Beyonce A Bootlegger

Beyonce has apparently taken the adage “giving credit where credit is due” in the wrong direction. In a recent Reddit AMA session, fame Rock artist, Linda Perry addressed Beyonce taking songwriting credits for songs she did not write.

According to Perry, Beyonce and other artists similar to Beyonce take songwriting credits for songs they don’t write due to the assistance their fame gives the song’s popularity:

Thats not songwriting but some of these artists believe if it wasnt for them your song would never get out there so they take a cut just because they are who they are. but everyone knows the real truth even Beyonce. She is talented but in a completely different way.

On numerous occasions Beyonce has stated or intimated that she wrote her hit song “Irreplacable”, particularly in a 2008 Marie Claire where she states “‘I’m sure people think I wrote it about [Jay-Z] or something, but… the obvious person is not the person at all. In a 2012 interview with The Breakfast Club, Ne-Yo, one of the co-writers for “Irreplacable” stated Beyonce only wrote the background harmonies for the song.

Also On 105.3 RnB: