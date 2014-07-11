CLOSE
MUSIC ROUNDUP: Elle Varner and A$AP Ferg Would Rather Not Dance, John Legend Taps Laverne Cox For ‘You & I’ Video

Pre "BET Awards" Dinner

Elle Varner has presented up with an interesting paradox with her new single “Don’t Wanna Dance.”

One one hand, she is that one chick killing the vibe at any gatherng because she’s sulking over a guy. You know the one. She’s posted up in the corner with a stank face that she’s trying to hide with a smile while looking for the first excuse to dip out.

On the other hand, “Don’t Wanna Dance” is a pretty dope song! We can identify with the lyrics (girl, we’ve all been there at one point or another) and the melody has a nice flow. See how you like the track when you listen to “Don’t Wanna Dance” below.

