Kenya Moore Throwing Shade On Apollo

Since Kenya and Apollo had such a tense relationship, marred by inappropriate flirting and thenvicious shade throwing at the reunion, it’s no surprise that today, when news of Apollo’s 8 year prison sentence broke, that Kenya would have something to say about her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast mate.

She took to Twitter to express her feelings and sympathies, with just an ounce of “I told you so.”

Here’s what she tweeted

You can’t kick someone while they are down even if they fell trying to trip you. Offer them a hand instead. #killthemwithkindness

— KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) July 8, 2014

You don’t have to lie, cheat or steal to be relevant at the expense of others. The real losers are innocent children. May God bless them. — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) July 8, 2014

 

 

