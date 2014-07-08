Is Idris Elba Going To Be Bond?

If you’re hoping that Idris Elba will pick up the mantle and become the next James Bond, think again.

Despite all the talk about him playing the famous agent, Elba dismissed any thought of him having a license to kill.

“It’s a rumor that’s gotten out of control, basically — but that’s all it is,” Elba said on ITV’s “Lorraine.” “There’s no truth in it whatsoever.”

Still keeping hope alive? Although he seemed surprised to even be considered for such a role, Elba maintained that it would take a united effort to get him on board with portraying Bond on the big screen.

“Really? James Bond? I didn’t know that was still sort of in the mix,” Elba told HuffPost Entertainment last November. “I say it all the time, but if it was to ever happen and if I was ever to get offered that role, that would be the will of a nation. That would be like, ‘Wow, human beings are really powerful. They really made that happen, because [producer Barbara Broccoli] certainly didn’t.” … It would be the will of a nation because everyone has been saying that to me.”

Even if he took the role, one thing Elba would not want to be labeled as would the “Black Bond.” In his eyes, race shouldn’t be brought up in regard to Bond.

