They Take Flava Flav Fireworks

They took his Fireworks This past Friday (July 4th), Flavor Flav had over 100 pounds of fireworks confiscated by Las Vegas police officers.

According to his neighbors of the 7800 block of Via Ventura Court on the south side of the Las Vegas Valley, Flav had multiple pallets of fireworks stacked 4 feet high and Flav claims he set most of them off to avoid police involvement. However, around 8 P.M. police responded to his neighbor’s complaints about the firework display, confiscated over 100 pounds of fireworks and gave two fireworks-related citations.

Flav has been holding firework displays during his annual Fourth of July parties since 2009 and was stopped by police last year when he planned to set off $8,000 worth of fireworks. Finisterre Homeowners Association board member Harold Ewing claims the police suggested the neighbors petition the district attorney’s office to get involved in regulating Flav’s behavior.

Flav stated to Las Vegas Review-Journal that he will move the party to another location next year.

