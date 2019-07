Well the Puerto Rican Princess may have some serious explaining to do. Media Takeout is reporting that Stevie J made moves after finding that not only has she been carrying on an affair with Rick Ross, but may be carrying his baby.

“We’re told that Joseline is CURRENTLY PREGNANT, and that the child most likely belongs to rapper RICK ROSS – whom she’s been carrying on an affair with for months.

