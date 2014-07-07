Could Nick Cannon Be Up For The Role Of Richard Pryor

Many grew up laughing to Richard Pryor and when he was asked if he has the role here’s what he said. Cannon did not confirm that anything was set in stone, he did detail his experience with Pryor’s work, sharing that the legend’s work was among his first impressions as a comedian.

“It’s one of those things where I’ve always known and been familiar with things like Mudbone and ‘the junkie and the wino’ routine,” he said. “It’s interesting now that i’m doing a lot of the research and actually digging really deep and trying to find every piece of work that he ever laid his hands on.”

Just when we thought it may be a done deal Mr. Mariah Carey is not out of the woods just yet.

TMZ has reported that Pryor’s family prefers Wayans for the role. And in an effort to not jump the gun, Cannon is mums the word on just how much is official.

