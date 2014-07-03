Eddie O BLOG: What’s Carmelo Gonna Do?

Carmelo Anthony has some BIG decisions to make in the NBA off season. The main thing NBA fans want to know is what is he going to do? He is a free agent (just like LeBron) & would be a great asset to ANY NBA team. He has a lot of options: He can stay in New York with a newly led Phil Jackson franchise. He can head to Chicago to join D Rose & the boys. He can go to Houston to join James Harden & the crew. He can head to LA to link up with his boy Kobe. Lastly there are rumors of him going to play with LeBron in Miami. He’s currently visiting teams this week & next week, so we are definitely awaiting his decision. But guess what else….I’m OUT!!!

