CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Why Tattoos Put You At Risk For HIV [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

0 reads
Leave a comment

You might want to rethink getting tatted after hearing this. The one way people never thought they could get HIV is by getting a tattoo. Listen to the audio player to hear Dr. Collier explain how tattoos put you at a higher risk of contracting the virus. In addition, hear more shocking facts about HIV you didn’t know, and get questions you might have answered.

RELATED: Top Reasons People In The Black Community Don’t Get Tested For HIV [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Black Women & HIV: Is It Getting Better Or Worse?

RELATED: What You Should Know About HIV [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

A Tribute to Folks We Lost to AIDS

8 photos Launch gallery

A Tribute to Folks We Lost to AIDS

Continue reading A Tribute to Folks We Lost to AIDS

A Tribute to Folks We Lost to AIDS

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Why Tattoos Put You At Risk For HIV [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

AIDS , Dr. Collier , HIV , HIV / AIDS , Tattoos , Tattoos HIV

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 23 hours ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 7 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close