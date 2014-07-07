Why Tattoos Put You At Risk For HIV [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

You might want to rethink getting tatted after hearing this. The one way people never thought they could get HIV is by getting a tattoo. Listen to the audio player to hear Dr. Collier explain how tattoos put you at a higher risk of contracting the virus. In addition, hear more shocking facts about HIV you didn’t know, and get questions you might have answered.

