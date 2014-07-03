How Paula Patton Is Making Robin Thicke Suffer [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Robin Thicke continues to publicly humiliate himself to get Paula Patton back. You’d think naming his album after her might have been enough, but nope! Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why Paula Patton is probably making Robin Thicke suffer!
