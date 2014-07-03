CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

How Paula Patton Is Making Robin Thicke Suffer [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Robin Thicke continues to publicly humiliate himself to get Paula Patton back. You’d think naming his album after her might have been enough, but nope! Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why Paula Patton is probably making Robin Thicke suffer!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: How Robin Thicke Is Planning To Try To Win Paula Patton Back

RELATED: Why Paula Patton Is Unsure About Taking Robin Thicke Back [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Robin Thicke & Paula Patton’s 3-Year-Old Son Involved In Car Accident

Paula Patton & Robin Thicke Separate! 9 Pics Of How They Were...

1 photos Launch gallery

Paula Patton & Robin Thicke Separate! 9 Pics Of How They Were...

Continue reading Paula Patton & Robin Thicke Separate! 9 Pics Of How They Were…

Paula Patton & Robin Thicke Separate! 9 Pics Of How They Were...

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

How Paula Patton Is Making Robin Thicke Suffer [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , paula patton , paula patton robin thicke , Paula Patton Robin Thicke break up , Paula Patton Robin Thicke divorce , robin thicke

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 1 day ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 7 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close