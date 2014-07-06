CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
How Beyonce Saved Jay Z’s Career [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Partner let me upgrade you! Beyonce wasn’t lying. According to Gary With Da Tea she upgraded Jay Z in more ways than one. Hopefully he’s not repaying her by cheating…but nevertheless listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear how Bey saved Jay’s career!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

How Beyonce Saved Jay Z’s Career [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

beyonce , Beyonce Saves Jay Z , Beyonce. Jay-Z , Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , jay z , Jay Z cheating on Beyonce

Photos
