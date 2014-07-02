CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

How Chris Brown Made Usher Look Bad [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Chris Brown killed it at The 2014 BET Awards, but did he make Usher look bad in the process? Gary With Da Tea says he did. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear how Breezy made Usher look old, plus hear about another time the young R&B star outshined Usher!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Would You Watch A Chris Brown Reality Show? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Did Chris Brown Flip Out After Hearing This Rihanna Song? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Is Chris Brown Going Back To Jail Already? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

BET Awards 2014

22 photos Launch gallery

BET Awards 2014

Continue reading BET Awards 2014

BET Awards 2014

The 2014 BET Awards had it all – humor, surprises and of course, music!

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

How Chris Brown Made Usher Look Bad [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

BET Awards , Chris Brown , Chris Brown BET Awards , Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , usher , Usher BET Awards , Usher Chris Brown

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 1 day ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 7 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close