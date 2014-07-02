How Chris Brown Made Usher Look Bad [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Chris Brown killed it at The 2014 BET Awards, but did he make Usher look bad in the process? Gary With Da Tea says he did. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear how Breezy made Usher look old, plus hear about another time the young R&B star outshined Usher!

