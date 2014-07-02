CLOSE
Is This Why We Haven’t Heard New Music From Frank Ocean? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Where in the world has Frank Ocean been? He literally put out Orange Channel, and dipped! Well, Gary With Da Tea says there’s a reason. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why we haven’t heard anything new from the “Thinkin Bout You” singer!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

