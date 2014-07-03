Does B.o.B have a sex tape coming out? Maybe not just yet, but he does reveal to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“ who he would like to do one with. Watch this exclusive video to find out which track star B.oB. wouldn’t mind getting up, close, and personal with on camera!

Follow @RickeySmiley

In addition, B.o.B comes up with a rap name for Gary With Da Tea. Watch to see what rap names he gives him, and why the rapper will never reveal his first rap name in this exclusive interview!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST for more hot conversations with your favorite celebrities!

RELATED: B.o.B Gets “High As Hell” With Wiz Khalifa [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Has Bruno Mars Invited B.o.B To Perform At The Super Bowl? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Translation: B.o.B “We Still In This” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Does B.o.B Think His Street Album Will Scare Away His White Audience? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Ty Dolla $ign Feat. B.o.B “Paranoid” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

B.o.B Reveals Who He Wants To Do A Sex Tape With [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com