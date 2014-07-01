CLOSE
Would You Watch A Chris Brown Reality Show? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Would you watch a Chris Brown reality show? He sure has enough drama for it to be interesting. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear how BET is trying to make it happen!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

