Rihanna and her legendary talent for social media shade don’t scare T-Boz, who’s ready to face off with the fashionista if need be!

The TLC member didn’t want to get dragged into a silly conversation about her recent friction with the “Talk That Talk” singer. The stemmed from an interview on Australian morning TV, where she criticized young performers for dressing in skimpy outfits. Since Rihanna had pretty much attended the CFDAs naked just days before, it was assumed that T-Boz was taking a shot at Rihanna.

“I wasn’t talking about her then, and I ain’t talking about her now. That’s irrelevant,” she told TMZ.com when they asked her about Rihanna.

MUST READ: AM BUZZ: Keyshia Cole Responds To Husband’s Interview?; TLC vs. Rihanna & More…

The photographer wouldn’t let the matter go, and he continued to push the TLC singer for a statement. He asked T-Boz about her alleged social media feud with Rihanna. She perfers to settle matters in person.

“I don’t do Twitter beefs. I’m a grown a*s woman. You want to holler, you know where to find me. It ain’t hard. And you know what I mean,” said T-Boz, who may have bee suggesting that she’s prepared to throw down with the pop star.

MUST READ: Rihanna Is Crowned Fashion Icon At The CFDA Awards & She’s Pretty Much Naked!

Her previous comments aside,T-Boz doesn’t have any hard feelings towards Rihanna. “I like her music, and I wish her the best always,” T-Boz said. “I’m not ignorant.”

READ MORE:

Rihanna Takes Over Paris: Launches ‘Clara Lionel Foundation’ & Donates $200,000 [PHOTOS]

The Beyhive Attacks TLC’s Chilli After Queen Bey ‘Diss’

Pebbles Sues Viacom For $40 Million Over TLC Movie

Is T-Boz Ready To Fight Rihanna? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Sonya Eskridge Posted June 29, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: