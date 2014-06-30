Angela Bassett Explains Why She Didn’t Cast Bobbi Kristina For Whitney Houston Biopic

Angela Bassett said she was never going to cast Bobbi Kristina for the lead in Lifetime’s Whitney Houston biopic!

Bobbi publicly stated that she’d be the only logical choice to play her mother in any movie about the music legend’s life. Angela, who is directing the movie, disagrees because she flat-out doesn’t believe that Bobbi has the skills to pull off such a lofty role.

“I did not think about casting her; and probably for a number of reasons,” she told Entertainment Weekly recently. “One being that she’s not an actress. I know she’s acted here and there. I know she’s been on their family’s reality show, but she’s not an actress and acting is a craft.”

That’s not a knock to whatever acting Bobbi has done in the past, but Angela wanted someone that could appropriately convey the tone of any given scene in the film. “It’s an attempt to illuminate the complexities of human behavior and life” Angela said. “It’s more than just saying lines and turning the light on. You have to drive the story—there’s a technical aspect.”

Whitney had a very complex life that was packed with controversy and allegations of illegal drug use, and that continued to her untimely passing. However, Angela hopes not to focus on the different scandals in the diva’s life.

“No. That’s one of the things I do appreciate about the story at least, with this first story about her,” Angela said when asked if Lifetime would include Whitney’s death in the movie. “We’re not interested in dragging her life again through, you know, the muck. She had to play out her choices, and the consequences of them, in a very hot, glaring spotlight, but we’re not interested in dragging that through again.”

Even though Angela is hoping to be true to all of Whitney’s story while playing up the more positive aspects of her life, the Houstons are not happy about the biopic. They want nothing to do with film, but Angela had hoped to get their blessing.

“They’re not participating. We reached out to them in the early days; of course we’re not going to do the movie and not say anything to them,” she said. “You can if you’re using public domain, but that’s not our desire. We paid our respects and let the conversation be had, just to get their okay. They certainly could have been not involved and against it.”

