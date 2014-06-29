Is Beyonce Too Busy For Blue Ivy? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

From an album, back-t0-back tours, and a new movie – Beyonce can’t be stopped! But what about poor Blue Ivy? With Bey’s crazy schedule, it’s hard to see where the little one fits in. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why Gary thinks she has too much on her plate right now!

