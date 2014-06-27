They weren’t lying when they said it’s cheaper to keep her! Big Boi must’ve just figured that out, because Gary With Da Tea is reporting him and wife are no longer getting divorced. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why they decided to make it work!

Is This Why Big Boi & His Wife Decided Not To Get Divorced? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com