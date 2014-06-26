North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory has signed a bill into law allowing student-led prayer.

The three-page law gives students equal protection to pray silently, out loud (alone or with others) as a student is allowed to reflect, meditate or speak on non-religious matters.

The new law makes provision for students to be able to organize prayer groups and/or religious clubs. Students are also permitted to express their beliefs in homework assignments and artwork.

The law does stipulate that a student’s action cannot disrupt the learning process, harass other students to participate or infringe on the rights of others.

Student-led Prayer Signed Into Law In NC was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Melanie Pratt Posted June 26, 2014

