Movie Shooting In Charlotte – Now Casting Extras

New Dramedy, Ashby is shooting in Charlotte for the next five weeks. The film, starring Mickey Rourke, Sarah Silverman, and Emma Roberts began filming Sunday and was seen filming in a home off of Providence Road earlier in the week is casting for extras. The current call info is:

ASHBY -Last call for MALE WAITER types, early 30′s, Thin, for upscale club scene filming on Sunday. We will be submitting photos for director selection this afternoon.

If you have yet to submit -please do. If you have already submitted for this request, you do not need to re submit.

Submissions should include a current photo/snapshot,1 full length and one facial, your name,age, height/weight,clothing sizes, phone,city/state you reside.

Submit to ashbycasting@gmail.com with heading SUNDAY WAITER.

Melanie Pratt Posted June 26, 2014

