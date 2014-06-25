Usher’s Ex-Wife Gears Up To Star In A Reality Show

Tameka Raymond is about to reveal a whole new said of her. The former wife of Usher Raymond will be in a new reality show called, Atlanta Exes. In an interview with MadameNoire, she explained her reasons for joining the show.

Via Cocoafab:

“Initially I said no. I was asked to do ‘Hollywood Exes’ but because I don’t live in LA anymore, I didn’t want to put on a façade that I lived in Los Angeles when I don’t so [producers] asked me if they were to bring it to Atlanta would I be a part of it and I agreed,” she said.

“It went well. Of course we had moments where it was trying. You’re dealing with women and different personalities so you’re going to have your occasional spat here and there, but that’s how it is in life.”

According to Tameka, she and the other ladies experienced issues during the shooting of the series.

“You’re not going to hang out with a couple of girls for months on end and not have disagreements. That’s not even realistic.”

She even thought about quitting the new show.

“I definitely contemplated quitting the show. I never did quit, but I did think about it,” she said.

“I got mad and at the end of the day I don’t want to be involved with asinine or petty arguments, he say-she say, and that kind of stuff. If it seems like we’re having debates over foolishness or something seems silly I try to run from it.”

The former stylist was worried about how she would be portrayed when edited.

“I’m more nervous about how I’ve heard editing can go. You can make a face in one scene and it be applied to something totally different,” she explained.

“You can be injected into a scene that you weren’t even at so I am nervous about the editing process, but I do trust out producers from what they told us the show is supposed to be about. I’m hopeful it will go as planned.”

Is Usher OK with the new show?

“He’s supportive. He didn’t say anything negative about it. He didn’t say anything that I know of,” she said.

“He didn’t say that he didn’t want me to do it – not that he could – but I’d like to think he’s supportive of it. We’re fine.”

