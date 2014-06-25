According to Gary With Da Tea, Christina Milian is need of the prayer warriors. Christina and fiance Jas Prince have called it quits. But could this be an opportunity to reignite an old flame? Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear if she will get back with her baby daddy, The Dream!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Christina Milian May Be Engaged

RELATED: Christina Milian & Nick Cannon Reconcile On Radio Show

RELATED: Christina Milian: “I Was A Good Wife To The Dream”

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Will Christina Milian & The Dream Get Back Together? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com