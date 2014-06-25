CLOSE
Will Christina Milian & The Dream Get Back Together? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

According to Gary With Da Tea, Christina Milian is need of the prayer warriors. Christina and fiance Jas Prince have called it quits. But could this be an opportunity to reignite an old flame? Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear if she will get back with her baby daddy, The Dream!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

Will Christina Milian & The Dream Get Back Together? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

