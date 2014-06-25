Usher‘s ex-wife Tameka Raymond was cast for reality TV show “Atlanta Exes.” But how does Usher feel about his baby mama putting her business out there for the world to see? Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear if he supports it or not!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Usher’s Ex-Wife Tameka Raymond Blames Herself For Divorce [VIDEO]

RELATED: Usher Gives The Name Of His Best “Good Kisser” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tameka Raymond Clears Up Misconceptions About Her Divorce & Current Relationship With Usher [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

What Usher Really Thinks About His Ex-Wife Being On Reality TV [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com