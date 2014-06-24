Love & Hip Hop Star Stevie J Drug Test Results : Positive For Cocaine & Marijuana

Looks like “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Stevie J has 99 problems, and he just got the 100th one. According to TMZ, the reality star and producer, thought his only legal issue was his back child support while attending his court appearance Monday, but his new problems include, weed and cocaine.

The husband of Joseline Hernandez was in Manhattan turning himself in for charges he owes his baby mama over a million dollars for back child support.

Stevie J thought his day would be a quick $25,000 and then walk out, but it didn’t go down that way. The producer was drug tested when he was picked up in Atlanta earlier this month and failed the test.

The judge in the case allowed Stevie J to post bail, but added a condition that he submit to random drug testing.

