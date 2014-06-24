Remember The Life Of Aaliyah

During the life of Aaliyah she informed the world Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number, at the time she was just 15 year old Aaliyah allegedly married one of the album’s key contributors: R. Kelly.

In the upcoming Lifetime biopic on the life of Aaliyah, the songstresses’ alleged marriage will be explored according to the film’s executive producer. Aaliyah: Princess of R&B is based on the Aaliyah biography Aaliyah: More Than a Woman written by Christopher John Farley.

According to the film’s executive producer, Debra Martin Chase speaking with The New York Daily News’ Page Six, Aaliyah’s “Aaliyah’s personal and professional relationship with R. Kelly will be explored”:

Aaliyah’s personal and professional relationship with R. Kelly will be explored with care in the film as we set out to depict her life with the utmost respect. Above all else, it’s our hope to inspire an entirely new generation with her music and larger-than-life talent.

