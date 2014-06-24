Robin Thicke Depicts Breakup In ‘Get Her Back’ Video

Robin Thicke is not letting go of his wife Paula Patton without a fight! The sexy singer, who made us all melt with his new song “Get Her Back,” has released a video for the track. It’s the latest attempt in his campaign to win back Paula’s affections.

In the visual, Robin breaks down their breakup through text messages, and his usually dapper style is gone! Robin looks like a wreck in this video, but he is begging her to come back home. Maybe that means he can’t be as clean-cut as he normally is because he needs her to see what a mess he is without her. Just a theory.

The real question is: Paula, are you going back to this man or not?! If you don’t want Robin, girl, we know literally thousands of other women who would be happy to help him through the heartbreak.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bz_EqawkmTg%5D

NEXT UP: Nicki Minaj Teases Mystery Track

Music Round Up: Robin Thicke Details Breakup In ‘Get Her Back’ Video, Nicki Minaj Teases Mystery Track & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3Next page »

Sonya Eskridge Posted June 23, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: