‘Think Like A Man Too’ Tops The Box Office

Congrats are in order to the cast of “Think Like A Man Too!”

The hilarious sequel to “Think Like A Man,” featuring some of our fave actors — including Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy, Regina Hall, Gabrielle Union and Meagan Good — was number 1 at the box office this weekend and raked in $30 million. The original “Think Like A Man” opened at the top spot with $33 million in 2012.

We’re totally excited for the cast, but we have to give it up for producer Will Packer. “Think Like A Man Too” is his third box office hit this year. He also produced “Ride Along,” which pulled in $41 million during its opening weekend and “About Last Night,” which included that infamous chicken suit sex scene, pulled in $26.5 million.

For those who say films with all-Black casts can’t do well on a mainstream level..

NEXT: Aaliyah Biopic Includes Marriage To R.Kelly

PM BUZZ: ‘Think Like A Man Too’ Tops Box Office, Aaliyah Biopic Includes R.Kelly Marriage & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Jade Earle Posted June 23, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: