We cannot stop laughing at how awkward, awful, rude and true the video “If Black People Said The Stuff White People Say” is.

Sometimes white people just don’t understand that the things they say to people of other races isn’t cool.

Sure saying things like “growing up in [insert city] must have been so hard because of all the crime” in a sympathetic tone might sound nice, but it’s not. Also “complimenting” any of our physical features and then trying to touch it is 100% not okay. This isn’t a petting zoo! By compliment we don’t mean anything involving the phrase “you’re pretty for a [insert racial group, skin color, or body shape] girl.”

To juxtapose how crazy it actually sound, Buzzfeed has done a public service by releasing the video below!

Buzzfeed Flips The Script With ‘If Black People Said The Stuff White People Say’ Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Sonya Eskridge Posted June 24, 2014

