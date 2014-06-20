CLOSE
Old School Viewpoint
Eddie O BLOG: Golden Era Hip Hop Tour Tomorrow Night!!!

Alright ya’ll, you KNOW it’s going down in a MAJOR way tomorrow night @ The Fillmore inside the North Carolina Music Factory! The Golden Era Hip Hop Tour is definitely gonna be, in the words of Greg Nice…”the sure shot”! Rakim, EPMD, Das EFX, Treach (of Naughty By Nature), & Rob Base! Hosted by yours truly, we’re gonna have a great time taking it back to the essence! For all those that want to know tickets are still available, so come on out & do it up tomorrow night! See you @ The Filmore!!!

 

 

