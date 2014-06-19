CLOSE
How Dr. Dre Has Been Reckless With His Money Since Becoming A Billionaire [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Dr. Dre barely let the ink dry on his billion dollar Apple deal before he started splurging. According to  Gary With Da Tea, he just left a waitress a $5,000 tip! That was a nice gesture (since he clearly can afford it), but that’s not the only money he’s been dropping lately. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear what other purchases he’s made since reaching billionaire status!

