Why Cassie Should Have Diddy’s Baby [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Cassie started pregnancy rumors when she posted an Instagram pic of herself looking a lot fuller in the mid-section. But Gary With Da Tea says, even if she isn’t prego yet, it’s in her best interest to do so ASAP! Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why Cassie should have Diddy‘s baby after the seven years of service she already put in!

Why Cassie Should Have Diddy’s Baby [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
