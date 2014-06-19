Cassie started pregnancy rumors when she posted an Instagram pic of herself looking a lot fuller in the mid-section. But Gary With Da Tea says, even if she isn’t prego yet, it’s in her best interest to do so ASAP! Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why Cassie should have Diddy‘s baby after the seven years of service she already put in!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Do Diddy & Cassie Have A Sex Tape? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Did Diddy Propose To Cassie?

RELATED: Why Cassie Will Never Leave Diddy

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Why Cassie Should Have Diddy’s Baby [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com