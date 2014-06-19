CLOSE
Can The Game Out Sell 50 Cent's Album? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Are former G-Unit members 50 Cent and The Game reuniting? Not quite, but Headkrack reports they plan to drop albums on the same day! Although 50 Cent is the popular choice, to many The Game is one of the best rappers in the game. Listen to the audio player to hear more about the two albums in this edition of Hip Hop Spot!

