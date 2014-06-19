Ice Cube just made box office history! “22 Jump Street” wasn’t just a hit, it made $60 million making it the second highest grossing R rated comedy film. Listen to the audio player to hear which popular film he almost topped in this edition of Hip Hop Spot!
How Ice Cube Made Box Office History [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com