Eddie O BLOG: USA Defeats Ghana In The World Cup!!!

Wow!!! In the FIFA World Cup yesterday, the United States defeated Ghana!! Everybody was expecting the US to lose, even the coach (Jurgen Klinsmann) didn’t think a win would be likely, but they took the field & did work! John Brooks put in a mean header in the closing moments to take the US to victory with a 2-1 win over a team who has practicly owned them in previous meetings. Well the US is on a roll, & hopefully they can carry that momentum into Sunday’s game against Portugal! Go US, & guess what?? I’m OUT!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: