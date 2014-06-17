CLOSE
Old School Viewpoint
Home

Eddie O BLOG: USA Defeats Ghana In The World Cup!!!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Wow!!! In the FIFA World Cup yesterday, the United States defeated Ghana!! Everybody was expecting the US to lose, even the coach (Jurgen Klinsmann) didn’t think a win would be likely, but they took the field & did work! John Brooks put in a mean header in the closing moments to take the US to victory with a 2-1 win over a team who has practicly owned them in previous meetings. Well the US is on a roll, & hopefully they can carry that momentum into Sunday’s game against Portugal! Go US, & guess what?? I’m OUT!!!

 

 

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 1 day ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close