AM BUZZ: Tracy Morgan’s Improving, Evelyn Lozada Reveals Her New Baby & More…

Tracy Morgan’s Condition Improving

We’ve been keeping you updated on Tracy Morgan‘s health after the fatal six-car accident he endured last weekendand now, it seems like things are looking up for the funny man.

According to RadarOnline, Morgan’s publicist says that his condition, while critical and stable, is continuing “to show signs of improvement. His medical team remains optimistic that his recovery is progressing,” Morgan’s publicist, Lewis Kay says in a statement.

As you may know, he and his fiance Megan Wollover had a baby last year, six months after their engagement. “Megan remains by his side and is relaying the countless good wishes and prayers that his family, friends and fans have been sending their way,” Kay reveals.

Kay’s statement also included an update on Morgan’s assistant who was also in the crash: “In addition, Jeff’s wife asked us to pass along that Jeff has also shown much improvement over the past few days. She is very thankful for the love and support she and their family continue to receive.”

We’re still keeping Tracy and his friends and family in our prayers.

