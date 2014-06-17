CLOSE
Hip-Hop Translation: Biggie Smalls "Hypnotize" [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

We all love Biggie Smalls, and Special K found out even White women love his music. He ran into a White woman named Pam who loves the song “Hypnotize,” but doesn’t know what Biggie is saying. Special K decided to bring her into the studio to school her. Listen to the audio player to hear Special K’s hilarious interpretation of this classic hip-hop song in this edition of Hip-Hop Translation!

Get more Hip-Hop Translations to your favorite songs here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

We Remember Christopher "Biggie" Wallace: Happy 44th Birthday

We Remember Christopher "Biggie" Wallace: Happy 44th Birthday

We Remember Christopher "Biggie" Wallace: Happy 44th Birthday

Hip-Hop Translation: Biggie Smalls “Hypnotize” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

