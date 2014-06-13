CLOSE
MJ Making It Happen In Charlotte

Michael Jordan is considered by many to be A Big Baller AKA the greatest basketball player of all time, he is now as a billionaire, too.

According Forbes magazine, Jordan recently increased his ownership stake in the Charlotte Hornets from 80 percent to 89.5 percent, which put MJ over the billionaire threshold. The Hornets are reportedly worth somewhere between $600 million and $625 million, so much of Jordan’s net worth comes from owning the vast majority of the franchise.

