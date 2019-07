Ruby Dee dead at 91: Legendary stage and screen actress – and Civil Rights leader.

One of the greatest black actresses of all time is dead. Stage and screen legend Ruby Dee, who personified grace, grit and progress at a time when African-American women were given little space in movies and on stage, died Wednesday in New Rochelle, N.Y.frequently costarred with husband Ossie Davis.

