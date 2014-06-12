Tracy Morgan Update: Kevin Roper, Walmart Truck Driver, Caused Fatal Accident Pleads “Not Guilty”

Old School 105.3 has learned that the man accused of causing the fatal car accident involving comedian Tracy Morgan, has plead “Not Guilty” in court on Wednesday.

According to MStar News, the Walmart truck driver claimed that he was innocent in a New Brunswick court Wednesday afternoon. Roper claims that he is being a targeted as a scapegoat because a celebrity was involved. The Walmart driver says that the terrible crash was simply an accident.

Roper was charged with death by auto and assault by auto. His was later released from turning himself in after his bail reached $50,000.

The Saturday, June 7 accident killed Morgan’s writer, Jimmy “Mack” McNair, and injured the comedian’s, assistant, Jeff Millea, Ardie Fuqua, and Harris Stanton.

Morgan is still in critical condition at a local hospital.

