CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Tracy Morgan Update: Kevin Roper, Walmart Truck Driver, Caused Fatal Accident Pleads “Not Guilty”

0 reads
Leave a comment

Old School 105.3 has learned that the man accused of causing the fatal car accident involving comedian Tracy Morgan, has plead “Not Guilty” in court on Wednesday.

According to MStar News, the Walmart truck driver claimed that he was innocent in a New Brunswick court Wednesday afternoon. Roper claims that he is being a targeted as a scapegoat because a celebrity was involved.  The Walmart driver says that the terrible crash was simply an accident.

Roper was charged with death by auto and assault by auto. His was later released from turning himself in after his bail reached $50,000.

The Saturday, June 7 accident killed Morgan’s writer, Jimmy “Mack” McNair, and injured the comedian’s, assistant, Jeff Millea, Ardie Fuqua, and Harris Stanton.

Morgan is still in critical condition at a local hospital.

Alicia Warden , car accident , crash , estranged mother , high and drunk , kevin roper , not guilty plea , pleads not guilty , Tracy Morgan

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 1 day ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close