Social Media Reacts To The Passing Of The Legendary Ruby Dee

We're losing so many greats: Nelson Mandela, Maya Angelou and now Ruby Dee. Hoping we honor their legacy, as we stand on their shoulders.— Midwin Charles (@MidwinCharles) June 12, 2014

Ruby Dee, veteran actress of the stage, screen and radio, has died. She was 91. on.wsj.com/1hRHJBt http://t.co/QkeWSwaKU3— Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 12, 2014

Mrs.#RubyDee for all of our lives has ALWAYS been there. Death cannot have her.Our memories will not let her go.RIP http://t.co/TthhwWff8P— Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) June 12, 2014

Ruby Dee, a legendary actress, artist,, and activist has passed. I knew her and admired her greatly. A jewel of a women.— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 12, 2014

Ruby Dee, Star of Stage and Screen, Dies at 91 nyti.ms/1kRiDll http://t.co/Oh6keWFPOb— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) June 12, 2014

People,I Just Found Out The Loss Of Spiritual Mother,The Late,Great Ruby Dee.I'm Crushed By This Bad… instagram.com/p/pJwpdhyqiS/— Spike Lee (@SpikeLee) June 12, 2014

man. such a powerful magnetic human being. goodbye Ruby Dee nyti.ms/1qB7FAW— Questlove Gomez (@questlove) June 12, 2014

R.I.P to one of the queens of our culture Ruby Dee…the way she loved Ossie was authentic love instagram.com/p/pJxsWYOGjO/— jamalbryant (@jamalhbryant) June 12, 2014

Heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the Legendary Actress and Philanthropist #RubyDee. bit.ly/1n7RJ6V— Yolanda Adams (@Yolandalive) June 12, 2014

It's going to be interesting to see what the @BETAwards do for Maya Angelou and Ruby Dee, IF they even do anything. http://t.co/JMEwbFLnDj— Dollar (@callmedollar) June 12, 2014

Ruby Dee made it possible for me to even consider theatre as an option. She showed me that nuanced portrayals of black women exist.— Jordan Alexandria (@lajordanista) June 12, 2014

Kenon White Posted June 13, 2014

